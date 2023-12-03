Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $295.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group lifted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Shares of WDAY opened at $272.92 on Wednesday. Workday has a 12-month low of $157.85 and a 12-month high of $273.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,137.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

