Citigroup Lowers argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $591.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $610.00 to $591.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $595.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $541.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $453.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -109.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.51. argenx has a 12 month low of $333.07 and a 12 month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

