StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Price Performance

TRVN opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

