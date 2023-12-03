Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $5.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,254.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

