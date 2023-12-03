WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

WaFd Stock Up 5.9 %

WaFd stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.84.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $151.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WaFd will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of WaFd

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 12.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,928,000 after acquiring an additional 78,457 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 26.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 28.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 310.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

