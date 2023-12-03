Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Capital Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$48.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.36.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$37.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.58. The stock has a market cap of C$4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$35.11 and a 1-year high of C$50.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.5787476 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

