Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.95.

Cameco Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$61.27 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$28.98 and a 1 year high of C$63.12. The company has a market cap of C$26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.32.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$575.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco will post 2.3506192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cameco

In related news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$1,720,120.77. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.36, for a total value of C$603,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$1,720,120.77. Insiders have sold a total of 43,975 shares of company stock worth $2,600,787 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

