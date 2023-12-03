Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at TD Securities

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDE. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.01.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$3.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.93 and a 12-month high of C$16.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.39.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$81.88 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 80.76% and a net margin of 84.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3761006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.