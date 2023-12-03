Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$20.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.25.
View Our Latest Report on Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 6.4 %
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Torex Gold Resources
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.