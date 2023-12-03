Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLRN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Acelyrin Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ SLRN opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. Acelyrin has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). Research analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acelyrin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $4,180,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

