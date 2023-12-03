GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Raised to $125.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.91.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $102.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.04.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,828,370.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,519.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,817 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,042. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

