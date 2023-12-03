Morgan Stanley Lowers Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $40.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.54.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.