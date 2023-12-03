Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRHC has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. William Blair downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Tabula Rasa HealthCare

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $284.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,148,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,532,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 135,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

