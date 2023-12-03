One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 3.0 %

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.14%.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading

