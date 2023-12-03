Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $176.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMZN. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com stock opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.25. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

