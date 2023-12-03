SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Raised to $52.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,093,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 245.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 61.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

