Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $320.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Get Amgen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $272.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.68. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.