Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Given New GBX 46 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 42 ($0.53) to GBX 46 ($0.58) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

LON AXL opened at GBX 18 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.45 million, a P/E ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 1.49. Arrow Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 14.51 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 46.10 ($0.58). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Arrow Exploration alerts:

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.