Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Given New GBX 46 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 42 ($0.53) to GBX 46 ($0.58) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
LON AXL opened at GBX 18 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.45 million, a P/E ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 1.49. Arrow Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 14.51 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 46.10 ($0.58). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
