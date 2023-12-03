Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Raised to GBX 2,280

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,130 ($26.90) to GBX 2,280 ($28.80) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup raised Admiral Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,226.33 ($28.12).
In related news, insider Geraint Jones acquired 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,378 ($30.04) per share, with a total value of £3,947.48 ($4,986.08). Company insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.
