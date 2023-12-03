Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Raised to GBX 2,280

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,130 ($26.90) to GBX 2,280 ($28.80) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised Admiral Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,226.33 ($28.12).

Admiral Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Admiral Group

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,706 ($34.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,255.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.15. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,813.78 ($22.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,734 ($34.53). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,496.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,337.52.

In related news, insider Geraint Jones acquired 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,378 ($30.04) per share, with a total value of £3,947.48 ($4,986.08). Company insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

