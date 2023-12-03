Barclays Increases easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 450

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 415 ($5.24) to GBX 450 ($5.68) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.20) to GBX 540 ($6.82) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 530 ($6.69).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 472.80 ($5.97) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 406.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 445.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,099.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 320.50 ($4.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 582.71 ($7.36).

In other easyJet news, insider Sue Clark acquired 17,281 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £75,172.35 ($94,950.55). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,562,438. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

