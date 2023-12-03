Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$68.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock opened at C$61.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$74.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1887694 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

