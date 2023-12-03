Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 32

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 32 ($0.40) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hammerson to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 27 ($0.34) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a research report on Monday, September 4th.
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
