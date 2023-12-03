Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 32

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 32 ($0.40) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hammerson to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 27 ($0.34) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HMSO

Hammerson Stock Up 3.0 %

About Hammerson

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 27.90 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.15. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -697.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 30.81 ($0.39).

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.