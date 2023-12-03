JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
LLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 58.75 ($0.74).
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £67,371.30 ($85,097.01). Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
