JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 58.75 ($0.74).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLOY

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 44.49 ($0.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 494.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.43. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.69).

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £67,371.30 ($85,097.01). Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.