Synectics’ (SNX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of SNX stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.59. Synectics has a 12 month low of GBX 92.40 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.45 ($1.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

