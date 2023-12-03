Insider Buying: Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Buys £19,470 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Hughes acquired 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £19,470 ($24,592.65).

Trident Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of TRR stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 9.45. Trident Royalties Plc has a one year low of GBX 29.60 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 60.44 ($0.76). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,357.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company operates through Precious, Bulk Battery, Metals, and Base segments. Its portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, and iron ore. The company's activities located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Kenya.

