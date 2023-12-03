Insider Buying: Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Buys £19,470 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Hughes acquired 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £19,470 ($24,592.65).
Trident Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of TRR stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 9.45. Trident Royalties Plc has a one year low of GBX 29.60 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 60.44 ($0.76). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,357.40 and a beta of 0.38.
Trident Royalties Company Profile
