Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Insider Purchases £42,290.41 in Stock

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) insider Martin James Glanfield acquired 145,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £42,290.41 ($53,417.22).

Mercia Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of LON:MERC opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mercia Asset Management PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35 ($0.44). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.46. The company has a market cap of £131.77 million, a PE ratio of 2,950.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Mercia Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.77) price objective on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Articles

