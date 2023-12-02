Glenview Trust Co Has $174.86 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,272 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.8% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $174,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 6,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $1,058,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 35.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,272,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $538,375,000 after purchasing an additional 102,812 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,106 shares of company stock valued at $63,015,982 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $467.65. 36,931,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,514,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

