NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Mayport LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $467.65. 36,931,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,514,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $453.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

