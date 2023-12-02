521 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 521 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,106 shares of company stock valued at $63,015,982 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $467.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.95. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

