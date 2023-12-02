Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 289,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 73,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 32,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,898,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,122,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

