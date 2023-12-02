Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

