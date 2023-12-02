Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE MO opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.