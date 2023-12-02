Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 59.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,254 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after buying an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CF Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 934,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,738,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in CF Industries by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,387,000 after purchasing an additional 488,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $108.87.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

