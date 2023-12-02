Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,367 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after buying an additional 544,714 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $232.15. 1,804,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,600. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.37. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.45.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

