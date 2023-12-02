IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.57.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $216.91 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.71.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

