River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 100,013.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,874,000 after acquiring an additional 93,648,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,567,000 after acquiring an additional 138,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13,571.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,950,000 after acquiring an additional 60,704 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $4.78 on Friday, hitting $113.68. 1,252,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.13. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -23.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

