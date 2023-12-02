Glenview Trust Co Purchases 4,056 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,461,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,480,000 after acquiring an additional 161,263 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,136,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,335,000 after acquiring an additional 371,027 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,509,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838,062. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.16.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

