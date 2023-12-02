Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $139.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average of $123.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

