Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 99.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 129,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 365,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in Zoetis by 6.5% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 37,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Zoetis by 86.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $179.13 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.76 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,459. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

