BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,243,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 619,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.01% of CF Industries worth $1,474,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 26,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

CF stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $108.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.