PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.63. 1,553,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,355. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.19.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

