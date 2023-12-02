Glenview Trust Co Buys 152 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 2.3 %

CI traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,947. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

