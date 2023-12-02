River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.30 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,989,089 shares of company stock valued at $466,326,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.9 %

WMT traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.34. 12,982,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,436,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

