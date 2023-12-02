River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,154,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl by 58.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,910,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Kyndryl stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 1,449,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KD

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.