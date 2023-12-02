Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $941,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,398,000 after purchasing an additional 87,215 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 148.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 156.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BIDU opened at $116.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.32 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

