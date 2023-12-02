Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Grocery Outlet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,174.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,527,000 after buying an additional 1,615,038 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2,764.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,730 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,166,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108,866 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GO

About Grocery Outlet

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.