Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.81 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 220.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 60.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.63.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

