Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of D opened at $46.67 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

