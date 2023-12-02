Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in ESAB by 12.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 76.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $45.27 and a 52 week high of $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $464,331.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at $464,331.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,624 shares of company stock worth $192,852 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESAB

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.