Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $266.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

